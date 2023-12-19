Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Over 60 Migrants Believed to Have Died Off the Coast of Libya After Their Boat Sank

By: Alieu Jallow

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over 60 people lost their lives in the latest migrant tragedy off North Africa on Saturday. High waves overwhelmed the vessel, which had over 80 people aboard, as it embarked on its risky sea voyage towards Europe.

Most of the victims, including women and children, were from Nigeria, Gambia, and other African countries.

The “large number of migrants” is believed to have perished due to high waves that swamped their vessel after it departed from Zuwara on Libya’s northwest coast, as stated by the IOM’s Libya office.

Citing survivors, it mentioned that there were about 86 migrants on board.

Over the years, Libya and Tunisia have been principal departure points for migrants risking dangerous sea voyages in hopes of reaching Europe, particularly via Italy.

In the latest incident, most of the victims, including women and children, were from Nigeria, Gambia, and other African countries, according to the IOM office. It added that 25 people were rescued and transferred to a Libyan detention center.

