Over 20,000 Mandinary Daru Madina Salam Residents Face Possible Eviction

By Alieu Jallow

More than 20,000 residents of Mandinary Daru Madina Salam are facing the potential threat of forced eviction from their homes, a circumstance that has provoked significant worry among those affected and has led to psychological unrest among the community members.

In a press conference held at the village square on Saturday, 14th September, residents highlighted that the looming threat of eviction stems from the Sheriff Division of the High Court of the Gambia. This follows the court’s decision in favor of Sering B. Jobe, who asserts ownership of the property spanning 97.36 hectares. The residents contend that the justification for this claim is insufficient and that the process was fraught with irregularities.

Ebrima Sallah, speaking on behalf of the task force committee, outlined that they were warned to vacate the said property on or before Friday, September 13, 2024.

Accordingly, failure to do so, [a] forceful eviction will ensue. However, the said notice couldn’t hold due to some interventions. Sallah stressed that the notice clearly indicates that the said leased property is in Kombo Kerewan; thus, the question is, why does the eviction affect residents of Mandinary and its surroundings that are not part of Kombo Kerewan?

“This is a concern which should be observed by the relevant authorities concerning the demarcation of village boundaries of Kerewan, Lamin, Mandinary, and Makumbaya conducted sometime in 2013 by a task force established by the government.

“We wish to inform the relevant authorities that this statement is disheartening and would no doubt impact on the socio-economic and political lives of the people residing in the above communities,” Sallah said.

Mr. Sallah emphasized that protecting individual rights and freedoms is crucial, but he also highlighted the government’s duty to ensure the welfare, well-being, and territorial integrity of every community.

“If the eviction is implemented as planned, it is expected to displace more than one thousand (1,000) households with a total population of over twenty thousand (20,000) including youths, children and women,” he said.

Sallah outlined that each compound owner has his/her land transfer documents, pays annual rates and taxes and is in the process of acquiring occupancy and title deeds, thus contributing towards national development. However, he asserts that the land encroachment caused by Mr Serigne Jobe’s leased property located in Kombo Kerewan has hindered their documentation process from acquiring Title Deeds.

“It would be illogical to deprive people and families of their life investments for the sake of unscrupulous individuals. This initiative is taken to grant absolute protection and security to the rights of citizenry/residents who are faced with housing constraints.

“We assure you that this decision has not been taken lightly due to the inconvenience and disruption it will cause to the livelihood of the affected residents and families. Therefore, the government must consider the interest of the community to promote a balance of good, social cohesion and harmony, efficient allocation of resources, balancing competing interests and long-term sustainability.

“So, on that note, we urge the relevant authorities to find alternative solutions and explore all possible avenues to amicably resolve this matter for the sake of peace and humanity. We are convinced that the relevant authorities will listen to our concerns for the common interest of the communities that are threatened by this adverse notice,” he said.

Residents alleged that Sering B Jobe, the Alkalo of Serrekunda, claimed that GUC, now NAWEC, had a project and thus needed land which was allocated to him in Kombo Kerewan and given to him by the then chief of Lamin and governor West Coast in 1991. They equally alleged that he was using his administrative powers to secure and even the current land in question, the documents were not signed.

The upcoming weeks are crucial in deciding the community’s destiny as they persist in their struggle for their lives and homes, emphasizing that their appeal is not merely for shelter, but for dignity and justice.