From Humble Beginnings to Empowerment: Yaya Saidykhan’s Journey of Perseverance

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Yaya Saidykhan, the Coordinator for the West Coast Region, shared his inspiring journey of perseverance and determination, expressing gratitude to the Give Back Foundation Network for providing youth with the opportunity to learn valuable skills through their training initiative. Saidykhan emphasized the importance of self-empowerment and encouraged young people to seize opportunities, sharing his personal story of overcoming challenges to achieve success.

At a recent event organized by the Give Back Foundation Network, Yaya Saidykhan extended heartfelt thanks to the foundation for its initiative in bringing youth together for skills training. Saidykhan, who serves as the Coordinator for the West Coast Region, expressed his honor in being part of such a meaningful occasion. He acknowledged the difficulties young people face in their communities, where they are often seen as the pillars of the future but may also be misunderstood.

Reflecting on societal pressures, he said, “As a young man, it’s not easy. In the community, people often see you as the foundation of promise, but others might see you differently. If you’re unable to contribute to your family, some might view you as unimportant. However, every human being is valuable in their own way.”

Saidykhan shared his personal struggles growing up, including his late start in education. “I started primary school when I was much older than my peers. While most of my younger siblings were finishing school, I was just starting. It was a challenge, and I faced a lot of ridicule. But I held on to my passion for learning, despite the odds,” he said. He recounted being rejected by one school for being too mature for the classroom environment, but his determination never wavered.

“My uncle, a teacher, took me to his school, and my mother encouraged me. She saw my zeal to empower myself. Despite being much older, I persevered, and after a short time, I was excelling. I took first position in my class, which gave me the strength to keep going.”

Saidykhan’s story serves as a powerful reminder that it’s never too late to pursue one’s dreams. “I want to share my story because I want young people to understand that they have the opportunity to learn and create something meaningful for themselves. Don’t give up on learning something new,” he urged.

He praised the Give Back Foundation Network for its commitment to empowering youth through skills training, adding, “This organization is doing a great job giving you the tools you need to succeed. The world is waiting for you to excel. Take advantage of the opportunities in front of you now, while you’re young.”

Saidykhan’s closing message was one of hope and inspiration: “The choice is yours. Build yourself today for a better tomorrow. Everything is possible if you have the passion and determination to change your circumstances. My story is proof of that.”