KMC Finance Director: ‘Mbalit’ project was disadvantageous to council’

By Mama A. Touray

The Director of Finance at Kanifing Municipal Council, Dr. Alieu Keita, has given testimony before the ongoing local government commission of inquiry, stating that the KMC ‘Mbalit’ project was disadvantageous to the council.

Dr. Keita described the Mbalit Project as an “unusual project” and “highly complicated,” with arrangements that did not benefit the council.

Keita testified that upon reviewing the contract, he reported his concerns to Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda, highlighting that the banks were exploiting the council and emphasizing the necessity to revise the project to conserve the council’s funds.

“The mayor told me to back off. He asked me to leave it as it is,” he told the commission.

According to the written statement of Dr. Kieta dated 4th May 2023, the mode of servicing the loan for the Mbalit Project was “unusual”.

“The agreement was highly complicated, and the project was a special agreement between AGIB and the council. The guarantors were used as collateral. I wanted to save the council some money and I wanted to ensure that they were not overcharged,” he told the commission.

Adding that “everything was at their advantage” while the council was at a “disadvantage” position.

Kieta however testified that he was not involved in the Mbalit Project and that his former deputy Sheriff Njie has all the documentation.

“Only some people have access to the documentation,” he said.

He, however, did not provide more details of the Mbalit Project as he described the project as “complicated”.

Lead counsel Gomez asked what was complicated about the project and Kieta responded: “It is not the normal loan that I know of that banks give out. It was a special arrangement between the council and Espace Motors. It is not normal”.

Kieta informed the commission that monies were taken from the KMC main accounts plus the revenue generated from the Mbalit Project to pay the loan. He added that the payment was made to AGIB Bank in the Mbalit Account.

According to section 3 of the Finance and Audit Act, “a council shall keep a council development fund into which all revenue generated by the council shall be paid and from which all liabilities falling to be discharged by the council shall be discharged”.

“KMC has about 3 main accounts and the council did not operate in line with the dictates of the law in terms of maintaining bank accounts,” Kieta said, admitting that they did not comply with the law. He admitted further that the Local Government Finance and Audit Act is binding on them.

The Commission requested Dr. Kieta to provide all the documents related to the Mbalit Project by virtue of his position.