Omar Ceesay: ‘Barrow’s Nationwide Tour Must Address Policy Gaps and Citizen Concerns’

By Michaella Faith Wright

Former National Assembly Member Omar Ceesay has called on President Adama Barrow to use his nationwide “Meet the People” tour as an opportunity to evaluate government policies and directly address the pressing challenges facing Gambians.

Ceesay believes the tour should focus on gathering valuable insights to create actionable solutions that enhance citizens’ livelihoods and drive national development.

Speaking on the significance of the tour, Ceesay emphasized that it must prioritize open dialogue, allowing citizens to voice their concerns, expectations, and frustrations without fear of political bias. He urged the government to actively engage with people from diverse backgrounds to identify key priority areas, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and employment creation.

“The tour should serve as a fact-finding mission to bridge the gap between the government and the people. It’s an opportunity to review existing policies, address shortcomings, and develop a roadmap that aligns with the needs of ordinary Gambians,” he stated.

Ceesay also highlighted the potential of such engagements to foster transparency and accountability within the government, noting that meaningful interactions during the tour could strengthen democratic governance and promote inclusivity.

He concluded by urging the Barrow administration to use the tour as a platform for rebuilding trust and ensuring that the voices of Gambians guide future policy decisions.