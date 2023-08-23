Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Old Mai seeks support after windstorm blew her house down

By: Alieu Jallow

During a visit to Jako in Foni Bintang, The Fatu Network met Mai Gibba, an elderly woman whose already dilapidated house was destroyed by a windstorm two months ago, and she is now in dire need of shelter and food.

Mai has not received any assistance since the incident. Her only son embarked on an irregular migration route to Italy years ago, and he has not been found. Her house was severely damaged by the windstorm, and she has sought shelter in the nearby neighbourhoods.

The old woman’s unsustainable roasted groundnut business has left her isolated and discriminated against, and she’s eagerly awaiting assistance.

“I struggle hard to put food on my table because I used to sell roasted groundnut but due to price hikes, I can’t afford it anymore”.

The Gambia has been hit by windstorms for the past two years. The government has provided relief aid and renovated some homes for rural communities affected by disasters, but more needs to be done for the whole country.

Unfortunately, until The Fatu Network visited her, Mai’s predicament had not received attention. Support can significantly improve her deplorable condition and contribute to her well-being and comfort.

“I am seeking feeding support and to return home from anyone around the world”.

She is asking the public and philanthropists to help her return home.

*Anyone wishing to support her can reach out to The Fatu Network on + 3802391/ 220 274 3275 or +1 770-866-8639*

