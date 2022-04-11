NPP Candidate Wins Wulli West Assembly Seat Defeats GMC’s Mai Ahmad Fatty and Veteran Politician Sidia Jatta

By: Christian Conteh

Nfamara Sabally the governing National People’s Party (NPP) Candidate a relatively unknown figure won Saturday’s Polls at Wulli West Constituency defeating Mai Ahmad Fatty of the Gambia Moral Congress (GMC) and veteran politician Sidia Jatta of PDOIS.

Fatty was GMCs presidential candidate in the 2021 Presidential Election. Sidia is a veteran politician who has been at the National Assembly since 1996.

NPP’s Nfamara Sabally’s polled 3,359 votes with veteran Sidia Jatta getting 2,165. GMC Mai Ahmad Fatty polled 1,235 votes and UDP’s Tida Kijera trailed behind with just 958 votes.

As is stands GDC has no seat in the National Assembly as the party failed to maintain the two seats it had. Alhagie Sowe and Omar Ceesay have both lost their seats to candidates of the National People’s Party.

