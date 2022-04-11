As National Assembly Elections End: President Barrow Calls For National Unity

0
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

President Adama Barrow has called on citizens and political actors across the country to put their political differences aside and work as Gambians for the advancement of the country.

- Advertisement -

He made this call as the country concluded electing National Assembly representatives who will serve the nation in the 6th legislature.

“We have to advance and strengthen our democracy and observe the principles of peace and justice for all. That we cannot ignore,” he said.

“Based on party affiliation and trust for some independent candidate, Gambians who are duly elected, you are expected to work together as a legislative body to promote and serve the national interest,” President Barrow said.

He added that the inclusion of many candidates in the recently concluded parliamentary election is an indication of a vibrant democracy in the country.

- Advertisement -

He congratulated the winners and urged them to work in the best interest of the country. He noted that the legislature’s work is important and they should work together to fulfil the development aspiration of the citizens.

“We must embrace diversity among ourselves,” the president concluded.

Previous articleNPP Candidate Wins Wulli West Assembly Seat Defeats GMC’s Mai Ahmad Fatty and Veteran Politician Sidia Jatta

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions