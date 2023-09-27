Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Nigeria Unions Call for Indefinite Strike Over Rising Living Costs

69
- Advertisement -

By: Zackline Colley

As reported by Nkechi Ogbonna of the BBC, Nigeria’s two largest labor unions have declared an indefinite strike set to commence next Tuesday, in protest of the government’s response to the rising cost of living.

- Advertisement -

The National Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have accused the government of failing to alleviate the financial burden on Nigerians, which has been exacerbated by the recent removal of fuel subsidies.

“It will be a complete shutdown until the government addresses the demands of Nigerian workers and, indeed, the Nigerian masses,” the union leaders stated jointly.

They have called upon all workers to halt their activities starting from October 3rd and have announced plans to organize street protests.

In recent months, food and commodity prices have surged due to the rising cost of fuel, which has in turn increased production and transportation costs.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, Nigeria’s currency, the naira, has significantly depreciated against the US dollar, exchanging at an average rate of 780 naira to $1. This depreciation has further driven up the cost of imports.

The government has appealed to union leaders to suspend the strike and allow room for negotiations, citing the potential harm the strike action could inflict on the economy.

President Bola Tinubu argued that ending the fuel subsidy was essential, as it was economically unsustainable to artificially keep petrol prices low.

Previous article
Nelson Mandela’s Granddaughter Has Died of Cancer at the Age of 43
Next article
BST Galaxy FC set to partner with renowned English football academy

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions