New York Fire: ‘Others Are Still Missing But Efforts Are Underway to Locate Them’; Gambia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Reports

Following Sundays New York Fire incident the Government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has reported that other Gambians are still missing but efforts are underway to locate them.

This was made known as the Government issued a statement expressing how deeply saddened the nation is to inform the general public that eleven (11) Gambians, including six (6) children, have died in the fire that broke in Bronx, New York on Sunday 8, January 2022.

The apartment building ravaged by the fire the statement said is reported to have been predominantly occupied by Gambian immigrants.

“Latest information from our Permanent Representative in New York, and Ambassador in Washington indicate that others are still missing but efforts are underway to locate them. Both the Permanent Mission and the Embassy in Washington are working with the authorities in the City of New York with a view to locating survivors and also assisting the injured. They have also been in touch with the families concerned.”

Some it says have already been found and reunited with their families.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Gambia Government, sends its heartfelt condolences to the grieving families for this tragic loss. and prays for God’s infinite mercy and forgiveness on the departed souls.