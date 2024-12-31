New Year’s Celebration at Senegambia: Traffic Advisory and Temporary Highway Closure

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Police Force wishes to inform the public that the Southbound lane of the highway will be closed temporarily starting at 4:00 PM today at Palma Rima. Additionally, the Northbound lane will also be closed from the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, and the road leading to Senegambia roundabout will be closed at the UN House, Kololi New Road.

Motorists are urged to plan their journeys accordingly, observing and following diversions in these areas during the event times. The Gambia Police Force is committed to ensuring public safety with minimal inconvenience.

As we approach the New Year, the Gambia Police Force wishes everyone a safe and joyous celebration. Let us welcome 2025 with unity, positivity, and respect for one another, making it a peaceful and prosperous year.

ASP Modou Musa Sisawo

PRO, GPF