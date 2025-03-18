New Jeshwang Garden Under Threat: Women Gardeners Raise Concern Over Alleged Sale of Land

- Advertisement -

By: Mama A. Touray

Women gardeners in New Jeshwang have voiced concerns over ongoing challenges caused by the alleged sale of land, which continues to disrupt their farming activities and threaten their livelihoods.

New Jeshwang is a community where gardening serves as the primary source of income and survival for many women. However, they say their work has become increasingly difficult due to land disputes.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, the women described how gardening in New Jeshwang has turned into a struggle.

Nyima Jatta, a seasoned gardener, shared the difficulties they face:

“They destroyed my vegetables when they came for measurement. If they take this land from us, what will become of us? This is where we earn money to pay our children’s school fees and support our livelihood. If you don’t have anyone to support you, where will you get money to feed yourself and your family?”

Nato Jaiteh echoed similar frustrations, stating that the issue of land has become a constant concern, with different individuals appearing and claiming ownership of portions of the garden.

“When we are here, every time someone appears claiming to have bought a portion of the land. The day they came to measure, they destroyed all my vegetables that were almost ready for harvest,” she said.

When asked whether they are informed before land measurements take place in their gardens, Jainaba Manneh explained:

“When embarking on the measurement, they do not inform us. We just come to the garden and find that they have destroyed our vegetables. That is bad because it takes a lot of time and sacrifice to maintain this garden. If we are not being assisted, we should at least not face hardship from people.”

The women attributed these challenges to President Barrow’s administration, blaming the government for the ongoing sale of land in the area.

The leader of the gardeners, Isatou Kassama, stated:

“We farm both rice and vegetables here. During Yahya Jammeh’s regime, even a bird did not stop us from doing our gardening, but since the current president, Adama Barrow, took over seven years ago, we have not had a break from one conflict to another.”

Despite the hardships, Kassama called on both local and central government authorities to step in and help protect the land.

“We want to benefit from this place because everything we earn from this garden stays here,” she emphasized.

Meanwhile, Boto Jarju, the Alkalo of New Jeshwang, outlined the steps taken to address the ongoing land conflict.

“The persistent land issue started two years ago under the leadership of the then Minister of Lands, Musa Drammeh. He alerted us that a portion of the land had been allocated to someone. When we went there, we saw ongoing construction but did not find anyone present. When we approached the ministry, we were told that the area belongs to them and that it is part of the Kanifing Industrial Area. They also said that whatever they decide to do with the land, they do not need permission from Ebo Town or the council,” she said.