Network of Locally Elected Women of Africa Elects Mayor of Banjul to Serve as its Vice President in West Africa

By: Christian Conteh

The Network of Locally Elected Women of Africa (REFELA) has elected Madam Rohey Malick Lowe Mayor of Banjul to serve the organisation as its vice president for the West African subregion.

The Friday 18th February 2022 election took place in Ivory Coast and was contested by all female Mayors from West Africa.

“It is with a deep sense of appreciation and gratitude that I announce to my fellow citizens especially women of our beloved country The Gambia of my election as Vice President of REFELA in West Africa,” Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe announced.

She emerged winner after a Mayor from Cape Verde voted for her breaking the deadlock that followed a tie between herself and the candidate from Mali.

“I am honoured and particularly want to take this opportunity to congratulate all the West African female Mayors because we are all winners. In the same vein I wish to seize this opportunity to congratulate the women and youths of The Gambia for their invaluable and consistent support to me as Mayor of Banjul. This laudable achievement is indeed your making and I wholeheartedly dedicate it to you,” Mayor Lowe said.

She went on to thank the two REFELA Executive members who represented her at the meeting – Councillor Bintou SM Jaiteh and The Coordinator of REFELA The Gambia chapter – Madam Isatou Njie for their illustrious campaign strategy which was tactically implemented to secure her winning of the election.

She used the opportunity to thank the brave men behind the women for their tremendous support, she went on to congratulate the women and youths of The Gambia.

“Despite our size and limited resources, we as a nation and people are steadfast in our resolve to set this country on the path of success. May Allah continue to bless our undertakings and guide every step we take in our search for a prosperous nation,” she said.