Gambia Armed Forces Cautions Media Platforms About Reporting on Sensitive Security Matters 

0
- Advertisement -

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has in a press statement cautioned media platforms including newspaper publications, radio and television programmes about reporting on sensitive security matters.

The GAF notes that these issues especially when not accurately and carefully presented have the potential to shake the country’s national security fabrics, an action which it says will not be in the interest of the nation. 

- Advertisement -

“The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) observes with great concern, the recent upsurge in the context of publications, radio and television programmes on sensitive security matters which have the potential to shake our National Security fabrics, especially when not accurately and carefully presented,” the statement read.

It further establishes that “national security pillars exist for the common good and for all and sundry. Therefore, persons with platforms reporting on security-related matters should ensure factual and balanced reporting in order to champion the ideals of good and professional journalism and its inherent ethical values that we so cherish.”

The institution maintains that it has on several occasions clarified salient issues with the required time and effort necessary for highlighting verifiable facts in order to avoid premature narrations and/or conclusions. It encourages media practitioners to alongside the exercise of their freedom of expression ensure they maintain peace and tranquility

Previous articleConstitutional Amendment Bill Seeking to Reserve 14 Seats For Women And 2 For Persons With Disability Stalls In Parliament 

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions