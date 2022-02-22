Gambia Armed Forces Cautions Media Platforms About Reporting on Sensitive Security Matters 

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has in a press statement cautioned media platforms including newspaper publications, radio and television programmes about reporting on sensitive security matters.

The GAF notes that these issues especially when not accurately and carefully presented have the potential to shake the country’s national security fabrics, an action which it says will not be in the interest of the nation.

“The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) observes with great concern, the recent upsurge in the context of publications, radio and television programmes on sensitive security matters which have the potential to shake our National Security fabrics, especially when not accurately and carefully presented,” the statement read.

It further establishes that “national security pillars exist for the common good and for all and sundry. Therefore, persons with platforms reporting on security-related matters should ensure factual and balanced reporting in order to champion the ideals of good and professional journalism and its inherent ethical values that we so cherish.”

The institution maintains that it has on several occasions clarified salient issues with the required time and effort necessary for highlighting verifiable facts in order to avoid premature narrations and/or conclusions. It encourages media practitioners to alongside the exercise of their freedom of expression ensure they maintain peace and tranquility