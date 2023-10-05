Thursday, October 5, 2023

NAWEC Cracks Down on Widespread Electricity Theft

By: Sainabou Gassama

In a press release dated Thursday, October 5th, 2023, the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) expressed concern about the occurrence of unscrupulous acts of electricity theft.

The statement disclosed that NAWEC’s task force has recently apprehended some culprits. Subsequently, in collaboration with security forces, NAWEC will initiate legal proceedings against offenders, bringing them before a court of law.

“Tampering with Cash Power Meters or engaging in illegal connections, such as bypassing, are serious offenses with potential severe consequences. These include damaging meters, causing electrical fires, or even resulting in death through electrocution,” the statement emphasized.

It asserted that these crimes deprive NAWEC of much-needed revenue for its daily operations and maintenance. The public was urged to report any suspicious acts of vandalism or theft-related services to the nearest police station or call the customer service hotline at 1619.

“Nawec is committed to providing its customers with reliable and affordable electricity and water services. However, achieving this goal requires putting an end to vandalism and electricity theft with the cooperation of the Gambian people.”

