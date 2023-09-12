Tuesday, September 12, 2023

National Assembly FPAC orders MoH to produce payment voucher for over D1.6M in 72 hrs

52
- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

During the National Assembly plenary session, Hon. Alagie S Darboe, the Chairperson of the Public Finance and Account Committee (FPAC) of the National Assembly, presented the audit report on COVID-19 and as per the report, the Ministry of Health has been instructed to produce the payment voucher for D1.650,000 within 72 hours, failing of which the voting controller will reimburse the sum.

- Advertisement -

The Auditors have revealed that despite multiple attempts, neither the Accountant General nor the agencies could provide sufficient documentation for the mentioned amount.

Additionally, the FPAC has established the Ministry of Health to be responsible for the failure of payment of allowances to some personnel mentioned in their master list, under Section 109 of the 1997 Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia.

The FPAC audit report contradicts the reports provided by the ministry and has found an inaccurate number of allowances paid to frontline workers. The report revealed an excess payment of D1, 615,548 for two hundred and twenty-seven (227) personnel, while two hundred and seventy-five (275) staff were underpaid by D1, 485,565. This underpayment mainly affected staff in URR and CRR.

The committee concluded that the Ministry of Health did not provide sufficient and appropriate evidence to support the payment of allowances to some frontline workers. The auditors found an overpayment of D1,615,548 and recommended that the vote controller recover the amount immediately.

- Advertisement -

National Assembly Member (NAM) for Upper Fulladou Bakary B Kora emphasized that the Assembly cannot accept or tolerate issues arising from some institutions. Those found responsible should be held accountable.

“I expect us to come with strong resolutions to see people that are doing it because we cannot be receiving reports over and over again. Poor data, non-adherence, we have to be serious and move this country,” he said.

Previous article
“Consuming Expired Foods Does Not Necessarily Lead to Health Complications,” FSQA Director Addresses Concerns About Expired Food Products

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions