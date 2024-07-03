Nasir Ahmadiyya Muslim Upper Basic & Senior Secondary School Holds its Graduation & Prize Giving Ceremony

- Advertisement -

By Nasir Press Club

The administration of Nasir Ahmadiyya Senior Secondary School held its graduation and prize-giving ceremony for the 2023-2024 academic year on June 29, 2024. The event took place at the Nasir Ahmadiyya School Hall.

In his presentation, the principal, Mr. Karamou Touray, commended the graduates for their tireless efforts in achieving academic excellence and encouraged them to uphold the integrity and dignity of the school. He also spoke to students about the importance of using social media responsibly. According to the principal: “Through social media, students can participate in discussions, share resources, and gain diverse perspectives. This connectivity enhances their critical thinking and broadens their understanding of different cultures and viewpoints. Social media can also serve as a platform for students to showcase their talents, creativity, and achievements, building their confidence and preparing them for the digital age.” He concluded by thanking the teachers and auxiliary staff for their contributions to the students’ growth and expressed gratitude to the donor partners for their unwavering support, which he considered highly relevant and timely.

Mr. Demba Kandeh, a seasoned journalist in The Gambia, congratulated the graduates on their outstanding performance during their challenging academic journey. He focused his discussion on the misuse of technology, particularly social media, and its negative effects on society, especially in The Gambia. He addressed issues such as cyberbullying, hate speech, misinformation, misrepresentation, and intrusion into privacy on social media. He reminded the audience that everyone is a journalist as long as they are using a smartphone and urged people to avoid harassing others on social media. He concluded by advising the public to think critically, check, cross-check, and fact-check information before publishing it. He encouraged the graduates to use their education to positively change society rather than promoting hate speech on social media.

In an interview with one of the top students, Mahmoud Y. Barray of Grade 12B, he told Nasir Press Club: “It is not an easy task to top the Arts Department. It requires dedication, focus, and hard work. I regularly read from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. each day, and it has become part of me. Reading is the only solution to achieving academic excellence as an Arts student, and students should take their work seriously and attend classes regularly.”

Speaking with Mr. Dot, one of the organizers of the Graduation Committee, he said: “This graduation is one of the best organized so far at the school. We corrected most of the mistakes we made last year and are gradually improving as a school. I want to congratulate all the graduates, wish them better opportunities ahead, and express my appreciation to the parents and guests for their support.”

In conclusion, prizes for academic excellence were awarded to deserving students and teachers, and over fifteen school clubs gave certificates to their members. Families and loved ones also gave certificates to students and teachers. The School Drama Club educated the youth about the dangers of going “Back Way,” an educative poem was read by Fatoumata Krubally and her team, and the Saraule Cultural Dancing group, headed by Mariana Konateh, put on a vibrant performance. We hope to see more memorable graduation ceremonies in the future. Long live Nasir Ahmadiyya Senior Secondary School, Basse, and long live the new graduates.