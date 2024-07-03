THE GAMBIA ACTION PARTY (GAP) MAINTAINS ITS POSITION

- Advertisement -

By: Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly

The primary duty of an information minister is to provide accurate and comprehensive information, ensuring the public remains well-informed rather than misled. Honorable Ismaila Ceesay should take the time to thoroughly educate himself on the events and implications surrounding President Adama Barrow’s re-election in 2021. The Gambia Action Party (GAP) acknowledges that the ban on Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) was instituted during Yahya Jammeh’s regime. However, it is essential to clarify that this action was not influenced by the West. President Adama Barrow has the authority to influence the repeal of the bill. If he chooses to enforce it, he would also be criminalizing it.

- Advertisement -

Minister Ceesay must understand the difference between subversive actions and constructive advice. SERVANT MUSA OUSAINOU YALI BATCHILLY, a committed leader, is neither an enemy of the state nor will he ever be. Instead, he represents a voice that seeks to positively contribute to the nation’s development.

A transparent and open government is crucial for fostering a healthy democracy. Constructive criticism should be welcomed as it helps regulate and formulate genuine programs and policies. Adopting a defensive or hostile stance towards critics only hinders progress. GAP, as a political party, is dedicated to addressing pressing issues that impact the lives and livelihoods of the citizens. The party’s stance on the promotion of female genital circumcision is unequivocal and steadfast: citizens should have the autonomy to choose whether to practice it or not, free from external pressures. As a sovereign state, The Gambia should not allow any Western power to unduly influence its policies and programs. The citizens’ right to self-determination must be upheld, ensuring that cultural practices are respected while also safeguarding human rights. GAP will continue to advocate for the rights and freedoms of the people, ensuring that their voices are heard and their choices respected.

In conclusion, it is imperative for government officials, including Honorable Ismaila Ceesay, to remain informed and receptive to the needs and concerns of the populace. By doing so, they can create a more inclusive and progressive society where policies reflect the true will of the people.

For the record, I, Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, Secretary General and Party Leader of the Gambia Action Party (GAP), have never used foul or indecent language towards any government official, nor have I been disrespectful to the president. Unlike some individuals serving today, who were his harshest critics to the extent of calling him inept and lacking the pedigree to govern.

- Advertisement -

Servant Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly

Secretary General and Party Leader of The Gambia Action Party (GAP).