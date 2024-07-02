Gambians Are Responsible for the Country’s Internal Bleeding: Attitudinal Change is Needed

- Advertisement -

OPINION

By Gikey Drammeh, former Spokesperson of UTGSU legislative body

I am extremely concerned about the Gambia, a nation that has not changed in the fifty-nine years since it attained independence, nor am I aware that it is showing any indications of transformation. I cry so much sometimes when I think about the situation, we’re in. Many problems in the Gambia are getting worse. The following are a few possible contributory factors:

Lack of patriotism: It is very terrible, depressing, and dishonest to the country that the majority of the Gambians do not have a sense of nationality (NOT PATRIOTIC). Gambians don’t love Gambia. The country should always come first in anything that will contribute to growth, but Gambians prioritize their personal gain over the wellbeing of the nation. The incorporation of civic education into our curriculum at this point is very late. It has prevented many people from becoming patriotic thinkers since their elementary school days and fostered a culture of self-centeredness, all in the name of developing oneself rather than the nation. I urge every Gambian to adopt a new mindset that prioritizes the nation over self-interest; this is what truly defines a patriot, one who dedicates their life to advancing the nation’s interests. ALL NEGATIVE MINDS TOWARD GAMBIA SHOULD BE ELIMINATED, LET’S LOVE GAMBIA AND DO WHAT IS RIGHT. Employment is not based on merit but on connection: Political ties, or who you know rather than what you know, are the basis for employment in the Gambia. It has been customary for many people to have jobs obtained through back doors, which means they did not fulfil the necessary qualifications for particular positions. The government of the Gambia should look into the need for significant civil service reform in order to establish an appropriate employment system in a morally upright way. This will help us have the right people in the right positions and do what is right and get it right. NO TO NEPOTISM, EMPLOYMENT SHOULD BE BASED ON MERIT. Poor functioning of Government Institutions: Many of the government institutions that are essential to the daily functioning and provision of services in our democratic environment are not performing as expected. A nation with weak institutions is doomed to failure. To start,

Education system: This system in the Gambia is not as good as education in many other countries; our curriculum is not designed to help students become independent thinkers who can start their own businesses (Self Employment). Ministers in this sector should assess the educational curriculum and make improvements that would aid our education system. We should review our educational curriculum and tailor it in a format that will suit the academic atmosphere of the Gambia. However, if we want to see the kind of development we want, the government of the Gambia should prioritize education. Students are not given the learning environment and resources they need in schools to make good academic achievement. Students are confined to studying to pass exams and memorize words and numbers at schools. Instead of learning new talents or skills and gaining knowledge to start their own business (self-employment), It’s sad that even PhD degree holders are looking for jobs. People cannot create jobs for themselves, this is why the unemployment rate is high which is extremely depressing. GAMBIANS DESERVE BETTER EDUCATION SYSTEM.

: There should be a strong focus on the weakening security situation in the Gambia. National security needs to be closely watched in order to safeguard people’s lives and property as well as to foster harmony and peace. The minister in charge of this area should take the lead and work strategically with all of the heads of the security forces to support our men and women in uniform. To encourage our servicemen and women to protect lives, property, and the Gambia’s sovereignty, appropriate working conditions, protection gear, and other incentives should be provided. NO TO CRIMINALISM, LIVES AND PROPERTIES SHOULD BE PROTECTED. Judiciary System: Every nation’s hope and component for successful and efficient governance is this system, and the Gambia Judiciary system is weak. The legal system ought to be uniform, follow the law, and carry it out. Laws are not made to protect specific people; rather, they serve as a framework for standing up for what is right, supporting democracy, and national growth, protection of human rights, and the establishment of responsible government. NO TO INDECENT AND UNFAIR JUSTICE, GAMBIANS DESERVE A BETTER JUDICIARY SYSTEM.

Time for politics: Since there isn’t a designated time for politics in the Gambia, dialogues regarding challenging and pressing issues that need discussion aren’t given much thought. Politicians characterize their rivals as enemies and point out their deficiencies, but they rarely take decisive action to resolve some of the challenging issues at hand. Every day and everywhere, in homes, offices, and ghettos, there will be political talks. As Gambians, it is our duty to discern when, where and how to have political discussions. To see the Gambia through for development, individuals should support one another’s efforts and give priority to the national development plan. Politics is not the solution, and it will never help this country progress. When elections are approaching, we can all play politics, but everyone else should focus on their jobs, we all have rights to participate in politics and every right correspond with responsibility. Therefore, it is our collective responsibility as Gambians to make every effort to improve The Gambia. I recommend a National Bantaba every year or every two years, where all the politicians, National stakeholders, civil societies, pressure groups, youth and women groups to have National discussions on challenging issues and find ways of addressing them, this way we can develop as a nation. NO TO POLITICAL DISCUSSIONS IN OUR OFFICES, SCHOOLS, AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES WHEN IT IS NOT TIME FOR ELECTIONS!

FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELAND.