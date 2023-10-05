Thursday, October 5, 2023

MoBSE Celebrates the Role of Teachers in Society on World Teachers Day 2023

By: Sainabou Gassama

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) has joined the rest of the world in celebrating the pivotal role of teachers in society as global nations observe ‘World Teachers’ Day’ on Thursday, October 5th, 2023.

In a statement, the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, Claudiana Cole, urged people to celebrate the teachers who tirelessly shape the minds and hearts of our future generations. The theme for this year resonates with a global imperative that demands unwavering attention – “The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage.”

“In the landscape of education, teachers are the architects of dreams, the catalysts of progress, and the beacons of hope. They are the unsung heroes who illuminate the path to knowledge, enlightenment, and empowerment,” the Minister expressed.

Emphasizing the theme’s significance, which highlights the importance of teachers in the pursuit of the desired education for our children, the Minister underscored that education is not just about acquiring knowledge but also about nurturing creativity and instilling values that create responsible citizens. “Our teachers are the custodians of this noble mission,” she explained.

She also commended His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, and his government for their commitment to supporting and empowering teachers. The President’s vision for the country includes a robust educational system with teachers at the heart of progress.

To address the teacher shortage, Mrs. Cole highlighted the Gambia Government’s commitment through her Ministry to several fundamental imperatives, including investment in education, professional development, recognition and respect, inclusivity, stakeholder collaboration, and innovation.

“On this day, let us stand united in our commitment to reverse the teacher shortage. Let us stand beside our teachers and empower them,” the Minister asserted.

