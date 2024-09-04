Ministry of Trade Hosts Comprehensive Stakeholder Workshop to Enhance Awareness and Understanding of AfCFTA Protocols in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By: Zackline Colley

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration, and Employment today convened a day-long sensitization workshop at the Metzy Hotel, Kotu, aimed at raising awareness and deepening understanding of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocols among key stakeholders, including Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and media representatives.

The workshop is a crucial part of the Ministry’s broader communication strategy, designed to ensure the inclusive and equitable dissemination of information on the AfCFTA protocols. The initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to the effective implementation of the AfCFTA agreement, which The Gambia ratified on April 16, 2019.

Speaking at the event, Abdoulie Jammeh, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, emphasized the significance of collaboration with NGOs, CSOs, and the media in the sensitization efforts. “The Ministry is strongly committed to working hand in hand with these stakeholders to ensure widespread awareness of the AfCFTA implementation process and its protocols. This is essential to promote inclusivity and foster advocacy across all sectors of society,” Jammeh remarked.

He further highlighted the AfCFTA agreement as one of the most ambitious projects undertaken by the African Union, marking a major step forward in the regional integration agenda under the AU’s Agenda 2063, dubbed “The Africa We Want.”

Representing the NGOs, Modou Lamin spoke on the pivotal role that NGOs play in this process. He noted that NGOs, by working closely with communities and integrating them into economic development programs, are well-positioned to leverage the opportunities presented by the AfCFTA. “This is a unique opportunity for us to add value to products that can be marketed across Africa under the AfCFTA framework. The principle of eliminating tariffs will allow The Gambia, despite its size, to create and sell ‘Made in The Gambia’ products on a larger scale,” Lamin stated.

The workshop is part of the Ministry’s outreach program, which is being implemented to maximize the benefits of the AfCFTA for The Gambia. By ensuring that all stakeholders are adequately informed and sensitized about the AfCFTA protocols and their implications, the Ministry aims to enhance the capacity of these groups to advocate for and monitor the agreement’s implementation effectively.

The Gambia’s participation in the AfCFTA is seen as a significant step toward its integration into the broader African economic landscape, aligning with the nation’s aspirations for growth and development within the continent.