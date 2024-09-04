Seasoned Cattle Herders Call for Enhanced Animal Welfare Standards

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Experienced cattle herders Alh. Pateh Sowe and Galo Sowe from Sare Kokeh in Jimara Constituency have called for a more robust approach to animal welfare, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by herders.

In an interview with The Fatu Network, the seasoned herders raised concerns about the difficulties they face daily, including the lack of access to grazing lands, water, and conflicts with farmers.

Alhagie Pateh Sowe shared that his life has been dedicated to caring for cattle and described herding as a fulfilling business.

He emphasized that the welfare of herders and their animals is not being given the necessary attention in the country.

Detailing their struggles, Sowe mentioned that during the rainy season, they are forced to take their cattle to Casamance due to the absence of proper grazing routes, as most of the areas where their cattle used to graze are now farmland.

He expressed concerns about the challenges faced by herders and stressed the importance of providing grazing spaces, especially during the dry season.

Galo Sowe, another veteran herder, highlighted the significance of supporting herders to ensure the country has an adequate supply of meat.

He suggested that empowering local herders could reduce the dependency on imported meat, particularly during major celebrations.

Sowe also mentioned the potential for local herders to contribute to milk production if they receive the necessary assistance.

The herders proposed the establishment of a dedicated sector focused solely on herding to address conflicts with farmers.

They called for government intervention to address issues such as theft activities and the lack of support for herders in the region.