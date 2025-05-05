Migration Myths: The Impact of Social Media on Gambian Dreams of Europe

- Advertisement -

By Sankulleh Gibril Janko

“I thought I’d find a job as soon as I landed, and my life would be perfect, just like the people I saw on Facebook,” said Amadou Camara, a young Gambian who recently returned from a failed migration attempt. His story is not unique. For many Gambians, the dream of a better life in Europe has been shaped by social media and the myths that circulate on these platforms. However, the reality of migration is far different from the glamorous depictions that flood their feeds.

Recounting his ordeals while at his cattle farm in Kundam, about 350km east of the capital, Banjul, Amadou said, he realised the things he saw on social media are far from the realities the moment he left the Gambian shores in 2021. “I saw people being thrown in the Sahara Desert, and that was the most terrifying moment of my life.” he paused as he tied his cattle to the peg. “I’ve had to endure thirst for hours with little or no food. No one will tell you this on their Facebook page.”

Common Myths about Europe

Migration has always been a part of the Gambian narrative, with Europe often seen as the promised land. However, the myths surrounding migration to Europe are far from the reality many migrants face.

Social media often portrays European countries as providing endless jobs, universal free healthcare, and education to migrants, among other things. While this is true in some cases for legal residents, newcomers without proper documentation often find themselves excluded from these services.

It is estimated that there are over 100,000 Gambians in Europe, totalling at least 60% of the Gambian diaspora globally, including both migrants and refugees. According to reports, 5873 Gambians arrived in Europe in 2024 alone, and out of this number, 4,000 of them arrived through irregular means using the Mediterranean route. A chunk of this number arrived in Italy and Spain.

Europe is a Land of Instant Wealth

“Many people believe that once you reach Europe, you will automatically get a job and start making money,” says Mustapha Camara, a local social worker who has worked with returning migrants. “This simply isn’t true. Most migrants struggle for months or even years without stable employment,” said Mustapha, a returnee himself.

Like Mustapha, a thousand other Gambian migrants have had similar beliefs thanks to the perceived perfect lives of other Gambians abroad.

For Tijan Jallow, who had dreamed of becoming a professional footballer, seeing pictures of fellow Gambian youths playing on better pitches in Europe with a perceived good life was an easy decision to attempt and experience that life.

“Before going to Europe, I was training with a local first division team, and although life was not perfect but it was really okay,” said Tijan Jallow, “But seeing pictures of some of my friends on Facebook who were working with me playing nice, perfect football fields was crazy, bro. I made up my mind that I must go to Europe too.” Mr. Jallow succeeded in his attempts as he arrived in Germany in 2015, hoping he would turn pro as soon as he arrived. However, the realities in Europe were not what he had anticipated. “I used to work in a factory and I lived in a container house,” he narrated. “It was so bad that I was ashamed to take pictures of my house. I struggle to make ends me and send back home, so football is no more a priority”

The ease with which some Gambian migrants present migration journeys often leads to unrealistic expectations. “People see success stories online and think that migration is as easy as buying a plane ticket or crossing the Mediterranean in a boat,” says Mamina Jallow, who works with the International Organisation for Migration IOM as a volunteer Migrant as Messengers in The Gambia.

As a returnee, Mamnina had first-hand experience of the deadly irregular migration journey. Coupled with his encounters with migrant returnees, he said thousands of Gambian migrants embarked on journeys without making informed choices. He also attributed misinformation about irregular to social media. “Some of these migrants are influenced by what they see on Facebook, on WhatsApp status and the like,” he said.

While Europe is known for its diverse cultures, racism and discrimination are still significant challenges faced by migrants. “Social media doesn’t show you the struggles of being a black person in Europe. Many Gambians arrive thinking they will be accepted, only to face harsh realities,” says Micahel Gomez, a university student in Italy, reflecting on his own experience.

There is a widespread belief that European countries have a high demand for labour and that anyone can come and work in a variety of sectors. The truth, however, is that many migrants find themselves in undocumented, precarious jobs with little protection.

Facebook and WhatsApp are the most surfed social media networks in Gambia

Social media plays a central role in shaping the way Gambians view migration. An Afrobarometer survey published in 2024 indicates close to 80% of Gambian internet users get information from Facebook, X formerly Twitter, WhatsApp or others.

From Facebook to Instagram, young people are bombarded with images of success and prosperity in Europe, influencing their decisions to migrate. According to Mariama Ceesay, a Gambian youth from Barra, North Bank Region of Gambia, who arrived in Spain in 2023 after several failed attempts, Europe is not as rosy as it seemed on social media.

“When I was back home, I would scroll through Instagram and see people posting photos of their nice apartments and cars. I thought it was easy to get all of that if I moved there,” she said. “It’s been years, I’m still undocumented and doing menial jobs I wouldn’t do in Gambia.” Social media has not only shaped perceptions but also created a network for people to share their migration stories. “Most of what we know about Europe comes from people we know personally or their posts online,” explains Mariama, “But no one tells you about the cold, the loneliness, or how hard it is to find work once you get here.”

Migration Expert Bubacarr Singhateh said, “Social media plays a crucial role in shaping the perceptions and decisions of Gambians regarding irregular travel to Europe. Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are rife with images and stories of successful migration, creating a glorified and often unrealistic portrayal of life in Europe,” he said. “These platforms allow individuals who have migrated to share their seemingly prosperous experiences, which can be misleading.”

He narrated: “The constant exposure to such content fuels aspirations and convinces many that migration is the only path to success and a better life. This influence is magnified by the limited availability of accurate information about the risks and challenges associated with irregular migration. Consequently, social media becomes a powerful tool in shaping migration narratives and decisions.”

Impact on Migration Decisions

The myths spread on social media often push young Gambians to make life-altering decisions without fully understanding the consequences. Many embark on dangerous and illegal migration routes, such as crossing the Sahara Desert or attempting to board overcrowded boats to reach Europe.

“I was told that once I reached Europe, everything would change for me,” says Ouman Njie, who faced hardship in Germany before being deported in 2023. “I ended up stuck in a camp for months, and when I finally got work, it was in terrible conditions. The dream I had was completely different from the reality I faced.”

According to the Migration Expert Singhateh, “the interactive nature of social media allows for the rapid spread of information and personal testimonies, making it easier for potential migrants to connect with those who have already made the journey. This peer-to-peer influence further emboldens individuals to take the risk,” he added, “believing that success stories are the norm rather than the exception. Therefore, social media not only inspires but also often provides the practical advice and contacts needed to embark on such dangerous journeys.”

Consequences of Unrealistic Expectations

The consequences of unrealistic expectations are severe. Many Gambians who make it to Europe face a harsh reality far from the dream they had envisioned. Those who manage to survive the dangerous journey often find themselves living in precarious conditions, struggling to find work, and facing constant fear of deportation.

“It’s not all sunshine and rainbows when you get to Europe. You’re often treated as an outsider, and the work is hard to come by,” says Karanba Ceesay, a Gambian migrant who spent two years in France before returning home. “I realized that I could have achieved much of what I wanted here in The Gambia if I had the right opportunities.”

A renowned Gambian migrant activist in Germany, Yaya Sonko, says many Gambians suffer lots of challenges upon arriving in Europe and realising the unrealistic expectations.

“Social‑media feeds often show only highlight reels, parties, good jobs, nice cars—creating a false sense that life in Europe is easy and lucrative. Most of our Gambian brothers suffer the consequences, wasted time and distraction. Many spend hours on TikTok, Instagram, etc., chasing viral trends or quick‑money schemes rather than learning skills or preparing for legitimate work. Upon arriving here, they realise this is serious,” he said. Sometimes you have about six people in a very small room. Some of them are confined in deportation camps in terrible conditions.”

For those who return to The Gambia after facing hardship abroad, the psychological toll is immense. Many experience trauma, depression, and a sense of failure. “It’s not just about the physical journey; the emotional impact is what stays with you,” says Mustapha, the migrant activist. “There is a deep sense of disappointment when the reality of life in Europe doesn’t match what was promised on social media.”

According to Yaya Sonko, the migrant activist in Germany, the estimated number of undocumented Gambian migrants in major European destinations is close to 50,000

“Germany overall hosts between 16,000 and 30,000 Gambians, he highlighted.”

According to Konrad‑Adenauer‑Stiftung data, 16,000 Gambians reside in Germany, of whom 4,240 no longer have the right to stay (i.e., undocumented/rejected asylum).

Other sources put the total closer to 30,000, with 17,000 in Baden‑Württemberg alone.

Baden‑Württemberg has over 15,000 registered Gambian asylum seekers, of whom over 4,000 had their claims rejected and were facing deportation as of late 2024.

The state government reported being prepared to deport upwards of 2,600–6,000 undocumented Gambians, depending on the year and source.

Spain has seen thousands of irregular Gambian arrivals via the Canary Islands route. Between 2014 and 2018, over 35,000 Gambians reached Europe by irregular means.

Sweden, Italy, and Malta likewise host significant-but—but less precisely quantified—numbers of undocumented Gambians, often working “off the books” in informal sectors.

Taken together, official and NGO assessments suggest there are over 50,000 Gambians in Europe, and roughly half lack regular status to remain.

Recommendations for Addressing the Issue

To tackle the misinformation and myths surrounding migration, experts suggest a multi-faceted approach.

Key among them included the need for various stakeholders to embark on Migration Awareness Campaigns.

They also suggested that schools and community centres should offer social media literacy programs to help young people critically assess online content. “We need to teach the youth that not everything they see online is true,” says Mustapha. “Critical thinking can save lives.”

Other suggestions by experts also include, providing viable alternatives, strengthening legal migration pathways, support for returnees among others. Experts argue that programs to help returnees reintegrate into society are crucial. “We need to ensure that those who return are not left to fend for themselves,” says IOM Volunteer Mamina. “They need support, counseling, and opportunities to rebuild their lives.”

The myths about Europe, amplified by social media, continue to drive the migration decisions of many Gambians. However, experts say by addressing these myths, promoting social media literacy, and providing alternative opportunities at home, The Gambia can reduce the number of dangerous and unnecessary migration attempts.

“The dream of a better life in Europe need not be a myth, but it must be based on the reality of hard work, resilience, and the pursuit of opportunities, both at home and abroad,” said Amadou, who is now a happy farmer in his village.

This reportage was produced with the support of the Informa project, funded by the European Union.