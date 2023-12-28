“Man’s On a Mission to Unlock Poverty Code, Not Dress Code” – Ghetto Pen

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In the poem “Don’t Question My Dress Code,” Ebrima Jallow, also known as The Ghetto Pen, sheds light on the way society judges individuals based on their attire.

“No time to impress, man is on a mission to unlock the poverty code,” The Ghetto Pen said in his poem.

Jallow, a second-year law student, and poet at the University of The Gambia, dedicates this poem to highlighting how people in his country often prioritize appearances over assessing an individual’s potential contributions to national development.

Jallow emphasizes that he sees fancy clothing as a personal choice that varies among individuals.

He clarifies that his primary mission is to overcome poverty and make a difference, rather than seeking to impress others through expensive attire.

By expressing this sentiment, Jallow challenges the prevailing notion that one’s dress code is a measure of their worth or abilities.

Through his poem, Jallow aims to encourage society to look beyond superficial appearances and focus on the qualities and skills individuals possess.

He advocates for a more inclusive and accepting society that values individuals based on their character, actions, and ability to contribute positively to the community.

MY DRESS CODE

Don’t question my dress code, Don’t frown at my dress code,

Don’t devalue, degrade or decide for me my dress code,

This’s The Ghetto Pen, Mr.

Peace and Love with some motivational quotes,

Why do you judge people based on their dress code?

No time to impress, man is on a mission to unlock the poverty code,

By hook or crook, even if am to paddle my own boat,

My dress code isn’t a breach to the criminal code.

My dress code will not lose you a vote,

You always gossip negatively about my dress mode.

But I always ignore and switch to sleep mode.

Opt for a drink of WHISKEY and Ill opt for SMOKING DOPE,

I’ll opt for the rags, you opt for your suit and coat,

Book and street education, make sure you can do both.

Only ghetto youths will understand that it’s not an easy road.

I’m going to bed hungry, so I can’t fake with expensive clothes,

I’ll dress with what I’ve and what comforts me, and let them judge me

Based on my dress code.

Author: Ebrima Jallow