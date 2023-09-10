Sunday, September 10, 2023

Magical second half: Badamosi inspires Scorpions to back-to-back AFCON

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

In an exciting turn of events, Muhammed Badamosi came off the bench and made a significant impact by assisting and scoring a last-minute goal. This helped secure The Gambia’s spot in the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast next year after they were at risk of losing to Congo.

Despite being two goals down, The Gambia’s team showed great resilience and refused to surrender to the Congolese. The Feyenoord youngster, Yankuba Minteh, gave The Gambia hope with a goal from Muhammed Badamosi’s flicking header in the 78th minute. Just when things seemed to be going wrong, Musa Barrow delivered an exceptional cross for Muhammed Badamosi, who used his height to head in a crucial goal for The Gambia in the 90th minute.

The Gambia has secured back-to-back qualifications and finished second in the group behind Mail.

