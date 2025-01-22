Macky Sall Hires Elite Legal Team as Investigations Loom

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Former Senegalese President Macky Sall, who has been living in Morocco since April 2024, is closely monitoring the political situation back home, where a wave of judicial proceedings targets his loyalists, including Farba Ngom.

- Advertisement -

In response, Sall has enlisted a team of legal experts, including El Hadji Amadou Sall, a former justice minister who gained prominence for defending Karim Wade during his trial for illicit enrichment as part of the broader fight against illicitly acquired assets. He is joined by a group of lawyers known as the “Republican Lawyers Collective,” according to Senegalese investigative news outlet Enquête. This team, which also includes prominent lawyers such as Oumar Youm, El Hadji Moustapha Diouf, and Bassirou Ngom, aims to challenge the ongoing judicial processes, which they view as politically motivated.

Additionally, Sall has enlisted French lawyer Antoine Vey to coordinate a potential international legal defense, a move also reported by Enquête.