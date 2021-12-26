Lawyer Malick F M’bai wins Leaders in Law 2021 Global Award

- Advertisement -

Lawyer Malick F M’bai, co-managing partner of Fajara Chambers has been chosen as the winner of the Commercial Law Expert of 2021.

Mr M’bai was recognized as the commercial law expert of the year in The Gambia by the Leaders in Law Global Awards 2021.

- Advertisement -

Mr M’bai is a solicitor and barrister and Co-Managing Partner of the law firm of Fajara Chambers which was founded in 1995 by Senior Lawyer Ann Rivington, a UK qualified lawyer with over 40 years combined practice experience in the UK and The Gambia.

The Chambers are conveniently located at the Standard Chartered House, Kairaba Avenue, Kanifing Municipality, the heart of the commercial and financial district of The Gambia.

The practice has a wide client base of local and international corporate and private individual retained clients. This includes local and international manufacturers, international airlines, local and international NGO’s, international and locally owned hotels and tourist enterprises, financial institutions, diplomatic missions and international investors. The practice receives agency instructions from international law firms in Europe, USA, Africa as well as locally based clients.

The members of the Chambers have a combined practice experience of over 50 years of offering and delivering legal services and the practice has the capacity to undertake large and complex transactions handled with high professional and ethical standards and the delivery of high quality legal services. The Chambers is well known for its client orientated approach aimed at delivering professional legal services in an efficient, timely and cost effective manner.

- Advertisement -

Mr M’bai currently focuses on civil litigation, debt recovery, property and conveyance, private client care, banking, corporate and commercial transactions and documentation, tax, petroleum law, probate, estate administration and matrimonial causes.