Lands Minister NK Bah Declares War Against Bush Burning

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Minister of Lands, Regional Government, and Religious Affairs, Hamat NK Bah, has declared a war against bush burning and vowed to impose tougher penalties on offenders. Speaking at a meeting in Sandu Dasilame, NK Bah expressed deep concern over the persistent bush burning, describing it as a troubling issue that requires immediate and collective action.

“We cannot continue to watch people burn our bush repeatedly and go unpunished. I have lost 50 cows this year due to bush burning. Today, I spoke to someone who told me he has lost 100 cows. Another cattle herder also lost 50 cows this year. This is a huge loss, and we have to put an end to it,” he said.

Bah argued that bush burning is a significant contributing factor to the loss of cattle, which he believes is harming the livelihood of many in the region. “From now on, anyone who burns the bush will be dealt with severely. If you burn the bush, the cattle will have no grazing places,” he added.

The Minister further warned district chiefs, village heads, community leaders, and governors to take decisive action against bush burning. “People must report anyone who burns the bush. If they are reported, the chiefs must take action to prosecute them. You cannot fine someone D500 for burning the bush when they destroy millions,” he explained.

Bah emphasized that business cannot continue as usual, calling on officials to take full responsibility and ensure that perpetrators of bush burning are held accountable. He stressed the devastating consequences of bush burning, which has led to the destruction of livestock and property across the nation.