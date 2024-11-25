Alhaji Gibril Morlai Kanu Leading Empowerment and Strengthening Cultural Ties for Sierra Leoneans in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Alhaji Gibril Morlai Kanu, known as “Alhaji Naira,” serves as the President of AWOL-Gambia, a prominent charitable organization dedicated to empowering Sierra Leoneans in The Gambia. With a rich history of advocacy and leadership within Sierra Leonean communities, AWOL-Gambia continues to bridge cultural gaps while promoting unity and development through various programs and initiatives.

AWOL-Gambia, an acronym for All Walks of Life – Gambia, is a charitable organization founded to serve the Sierra Leonean community in The Gambia. Established in 2000, the organization was originally formed during the period when many Sierra Leoneans sought refuge in The Gambia due to the civil war in their home country. Since then, AWOL-Gambia has evolved, offering support through a variety of initiatives aimed at improving the lives of its members, particularly the youth, and promoting cultural exchange.

Under the leadership of Alhaji Gibril Morlai Kanu, AWOL-Gambia has focused on fostering unity, promoting social welfare, and celebrating Sierra Leone’s heritage. The organization’s efforts include hosting annual events such as the AWOL-Paddle Carnival, a large street procession that unites people from various backgrounds, as well as the National Achievement Award, which recognizes individuals and organizations contributing to the betterment of the community. These events also raise funds for ongoing charitable work, such as providing humanitarian relief and aiding the repatriation of Sierra Leoneans back home.

As President, Alhaji Kanu draws on his extensive experience with the Sierra Leonean community. He has served in various leadership roles, including as Supreme Council Chairman of Banjul, Coordinator for the Sierra Leonean National Union (SLENU), and PRO for the Electoral Commission of SLENU. Additionally, he has worked with several organizations, including the Advocacy for Hustlers Network, and now leads the Advisory Committee for the same.

AWOL-Gambia’s mission extends beyond charity work, aiming to maintain and promote Sierra Leone’s cultural heritage in The Gambia. Through programs like the annual Independence Celebration, the organization showcases cultural traditions such as the Ojeh society and Gerefey, fostering a greater appreciation for Sierra Leonean customs among the people of The Gambia. By collaborating with various international bodies, including the Gambia Red Cross, AWOL-Gambia continues to strengthen the relationship between the two nations, celebrating the shared history and mutual support of both communities.

Alhaji Gibril Morlai Kanu’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping AWOL-Gambia’s commitment to empowering its members and giving back to the community. His vision for the organization is one of unity, dedication, and respect for cultural and social values, as AWOL-Gambia continues to support Sierra Leoneans in The Gambia and beyond.