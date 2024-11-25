Citizens’ Alliance Responds to Kebba Ceesay’s Co-founder Claim

- Advertisement -

The Citizens’ Alliance (CA) has issued a statement addressing Kebba Ceesay’s recent claim of being a co-founder of the party, describing it as “both inaccurate and misleading.”

In a clarification released by the party’s Communication Team, CA emphasized that while Mr. Ceesay was one of the early members of the organization, he was not among its founders.

“We acknowledge that Kebba is one of the early members of CA; however, his claim of being a co-founder is both inaccurate and misleading,” the statement noted.

The party further highlighted its commitment to equality among members, regardless of when they joined:

“CA recognizes each of its members as equal stakeholders irrespective of how early or late they join the party. This is a democratic right that every member enjoys. However, acclaiming a status that you never acquired just to legitimize one’s claim is both unfair and unethical.”

The statement concluded by advising Mr. Ceesay to refrain from making such claims in the future while also extending gratitude for his contributions to the party:

“We therefore strongly advise Kebba to desist from such. Finally, we express our gratitude to Mr. Ceesay for having been a member of CA and for everything he has done in supporting the party. We equally wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The clarification comes amidst concerns raised within the party about the accuracy of public statements by members.