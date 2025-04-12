Kotu Community Celebrates the Inauguration of UN@75 Park

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

The Kotu community came alive with joy and pride as residents and dignitaries gathered to celebrate the official opening of the newly transformed UN@75 Park — a revitalized green space dedicated to wellness, youth empowerment, and sustainable development.

- Advertisement -

Formerly known as the Kotu Botanical Garden, the park has undergone a remarkable transformation through a collaborative effort between the United Nations and the local community, with a strong emphasis on youth participation. Developed by young Gambians, the park now features child-friendly play zones, fitness equipment, a solar-powered borehole, and accessible recreational facilities.

Speaking at the event, United Nations Resident Coordinator Mr. Frederic Karl Paul underscored the importance of human rights and sustainability in public spaces. “This park should be a place where everyone feels safe and welcome, free from threats such as gender-based violence,” he said. “It’s not only a physical space but a powerful symbol of partnership, youth empowerment, and sustainable development. We hope this park will serve as a hub for creativity, health, and climate action.”

Kotu Ward Councillor Honourable Famara Fofana expressed heartfelt gratitude during the inauguration, saying, “This brings me the greatest joy and fulfillment. The park now stands ready to nurture the well-being, imagination, and creativity of the people of Kotu.” He also recognized the support of Lord Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda and Kanifing Municipal Council CEO Pa Sait Ceesay, adding, “As a token of our commitment to youth development, I’ve donated jerseys for both the academy and senior teams in the community.”

CEO Pa Sait Ceesay emphasized that the park is more than a recreational facility; it is a vital green space that promotes environmental education, biodiversity, and climate consciousness. “It’s a place where families and visitors can enjoy healthy activities while connecting with nature,” he noted.

- Advertisement -

In his closing remarks, Lord Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda described the park’s transformation as a symbol of regeneration, shared purpose, and community pride. “A few years ago, we approached the United Nations with a proposal to breathe new life into this neglected park,” he said. “Today, thanks to our collective effort, we are inaugurating a facility that promotes wellness, inclusion, and environmental awareness.” He went on to highlight the park’s new features, including a food forest, pond, solar lighting systems, gym equipment, children’s playground, and back benches. “This is more than just a park — it’s a model for community-driven development and sustainability,” the mayor concluded.

The inauguration of the UN@75 Park marks a new chapter for Kotu and surrounding communities, offering a safe, inclusive, and inspiring space for generations to come.