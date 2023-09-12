Kevin McCarthy Announces House of Representatives’ Decision to Launch Biden Impeachment Inquiry

- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

Kevin McCarthy, the highest-ranking Republican in the US House of Representatives, has announced that the House will initiate a formal impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden. McCarthy stated that the inquiry will primarily focus on examining “accusations of abusing power, obstructing justice, and engaging in corrupt activities” attributed to President Biden.

Republicans have been conducting investigations into President Biden’s actions since they gained control of the House in January. However, these investigations have not yielded substantial evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden.

They have, nonetheless, shed light on the business dealings of the president’s surviving son, Hunter Biden, which Republicans have questioned. Additionally, they have raised concerns about President Biden’s awareness of his son’s activities.

This marks the initial step in a political process that could ultimately lead to a vote on impeachment within the House of Representatives. If such a vote receives approval by a simple majority, it could potentially result in a trial taking place in the US Senate.

During a brief statement made at the US Capitol, Mr. McCarthy emphasized that there exist “serious and credible” allegations concerning the president’s behavior. He argued that when considered collectively, these allegations create a perception of a corrupt culture.

It’s worth noting that Hunter Biden is presently the subject of a federal investigation related to potential tax offenses linked to his foreign business interests.