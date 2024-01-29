Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Kargbo’s alleged killer may face death penalty if…

By Mama A. Touray

Sub-Inspector General of The Gambia Police Force, Lamin Jammeh, has on Monday told the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court that Haruna Tine, accused of stabbing and killing Fatoumatta Kargbo of HM Bureau de Change at Westfield, may face the death penalty or life imprisonment if found guilty.

Sub-Inspector Jammeh submitted this before Principal Magistrate Sallah of Kanifing Magistrates’ Court while representing the Inspector General of Police, Abdoulie Sanyang.

It could be recalled that on Friday, January 12, Haruna Tine, who has been charged with premeditated murder, allegedly stabbed Fatoumatta Kargbo in the chest, which resulted in her death.

Jammeh, however, applied for the court to transfer the matter to the high court as the lower court lacks the jurisdiction to hear such a case and for the accused to be remanded at Mile II.

During the ruling, Principal Magistrate Sallah determined that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case and thus transferred it to the high court.

He asked the officers to remand the accused at mile II.

