Kandeh Cautions Against Passing of Judicial Officers Bill

By: Dawda Baldeh

The leader of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Mamma Kandeh, has strongly warned against the passing of the proposed Judicial Officers Bill currently before lawmakers.

Reacting in a firm tone, Kandeh expressed disappointment with the introduction of the bill.

“Does our government think that Gambians are animals like cows, or that they don’t have brains?” he questioned.

The GDC leader further questioned if the government thinks that Gambians don’t deserve to live better.

“I’m shocked about this bill,” he said, accusing the government of not showing any remorse to the Gambians.

“How can just a handful of good-for-nothing people come up with such a bill to drag the country backward by enriching themselves? You are pushing Gambians to the wall. Enough is enough! You are just busy increasing salaries for yourselves and living better than any other Gambians,” he added.

Kandeh argued that President Barrow’s government didn’t think about poor Gambians like farmers and women vendors.

“You don’t have respect for the Gambians,” he noted.

Kandeh continued, “If you meet them on the streets, you clear them like animals. You don’t think about the youths who are dying every day because of your bad leadership. You don’t think of our security personnel, nurses, teachers, doctors, and drivers with their low salaries. This wasn’t the reason for your election.”

He further cautioned the National Assembly Members against passing the bill.

“I don’t think our National Assembly members will be mad enough to pass such a bill. Your government is increasing taxes on Gambians daily. Ordinary Gambians will pay for this. This is unacceptable and it will not happen,” he emphasized.

He reminded the government that they are not the only citizens in the country who deserve to live better.

“I’m so disappointed with your government, President Barrow. You have all the opportunities to work for the country and earn very good salaries and a good living. You don’t think of those who don’t have those opportunities,” he added.

He warned the government that such behavior is unacceptable.

He argued that Gambians are suffering and the government is not concerned.

“You don’t care about the plight of the Gambians who are going to bed with empty stomachs. The only thing you consider is how to get money whether you are in office or not,” he stated.

Kandeh condemned the bill and warned them against passing it.

“You should know that there is nothing permanent in life,” he concluded.