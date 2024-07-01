MESSAGE TO THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY AND THE NATION

- Advertisement -

By:Servant Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly

The proposed Judicial Officers (Remuneration and Other Entitlements) Bill, 2024, is a glaring testament to the government’s disregard for the plight of ordinary Gambians. This bill, which seeks to increase the already substantial benefits of judicial officers, comes at a time when the majority of our citizens are grappling with abject poverty, living in slums, and struggling to make ends meet.

- Advertisement -

How can we justify enhancing the remuneration of a privileged few when our healthcare system is in shambles, our agricultural sector is neglected, and our educational institutions are underfunded? Our hospitals lack basic supplies, our farmers are left without support, and our children are denied quality education. These are the sectors that need urgent attention and resources, not the already well-compensated judiciary.

This proposed bill is a slap in the face to the hardworking taxpayers who are the backbone of our nation. It is an insult to the mothers who cannot afford proper nutrition for their children, to the youths who face a bleak future due to inadequate educational opportunities, and to the farmers whose toil and sweat go unrewarded.

We, the Gambia Action Party (GAP), strongly condemn this bill. We stand in solidarity with the masses who demand justice, fairness, and a government that prioritizes their needs over the comfort of a few elite individuals. We call on the National Assembly to reject this bill outright. We urge every Gambian to rise up against this madness and the inaptitude of the Minister of Justice.

Let us not be silent in the face of such blatant disregard for the welfare of our people. It is time for our leaders to remember their duty to serve the people and not their own interests. The Gambia deserves better. The Gambia deserves a government that listens, understands, and acts in the best interest of all its citizens.

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Action Party stands in agreement with the GDC, all concerned opposition parties, and the Gambian people in condemning this heinous bill that is geared towards unfairly draining and sinking our economy.

SERVANT MUSA OUSAINOU YALI BATCHILLY

PARTY LEADER AND SECRETARY GENERAL OF

Gambia Action Party (GAP).