Joint Islamic Solidarity: Gambia Calls on International Community to Address Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan

- Advertisement -

By Christian Conteh

The Gambian Government has in line with its culture of Joint Islamic Solidarity added its voice to the call by countries the world over to act with utmost urgency to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

- Advertisement -

The Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Mamadou Tangara added his voice to the call at the recently held 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Islamabad.

The meeting galvanized support to address the growing influx of internally displaced persons and refugees as a result of the armed conflict and the effect of COVID-19 in Afghanistan

The Gambian Foreign Minister appealed to all Member States, Islamic Financial Institutions and partners to act urgently to provide humanitarian aid to areas of greatest need, in addition to the reconstruction efforts in the country

“The need to address this humanitarian crisis is due to the growing influx of internally displaced persons and refugees as a result of the armed conflict in this country, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The Gambia therefore urges all Member States, Islamic Financial Institutions and partners to act urgently to provide humanitarian aid to areas of greatest need, in addition to the reconstruction efforts in the country.”

Minister Tangara said in line with the objective of Joint Islamic Solidarity, it is indeed a duty to provide full support and solidarity to the Afghan people and stand with them in this hour of need as was emphasised in the Communique issued following the Extraordinary Executive Meeting in Jeddah 4 months ago.

“To avoid this looming crisis, secure lasting peace, durable stability and development we call upon the Taliban, Afghan leadership and the International Community to ensure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or haven for terrorists and prevent terrorist organisations to use its territory as a launching pad to attack other countries as emphasised in our Joint Communique in Jeddah in August,” Minister Tangara said.

Afghan now now faces a rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis affecting ever-greater numbers in the population. The widespread loss of income, cash shortages, exhausted coping strategies, and rising food costs, coupled with a halt to development assistance, and public services on the brink of collapse, has further exacerbated existing socio-economic vulnerability, manifesting in critical levels of sectoral humanitarian needs.