Barrow government makes bold move against low salary as new pay and grading system gets approved

The Personnel Management Office on Thursday announced the approval of a new pay and grading system.

Gambia civil servants have struggled with low pay for decades but the Barrow government has since 2017 been engaged in efforts to improve the salary conditions of workers.

According to PMO, the new pay and grading system has been approved by cabinet for implementation. It will start in July 2022.

“Finally, this is indeed important as it will help improve the current low pay and pension of civil servants, improve attraction of both managerial and technical talents required for improved service delivery; assist in retaining highly skilled and competent civil servants among others,” PMO said.

