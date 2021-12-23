Barrow government makes bold move against low salary as new pay and grading system gets approved

0
- Advertisement -

The Personnel Management Office on Thursday announced the approval of a new pay and grading system.

Gambia civil servants have struggled with low pay for decades but the Barrow government has since 2017 been engaged in efforts to improve the salary conditions of workers.

- Advertisement -

According to PMO, the new pay and grading system has been approved by cabinet for implementation. It will start in July 2022.

“Finally, this is indeed important as it will help improve the current low pay and pension of civil servants, improve attraction of both managerial and technical talents required for improved service delivery; assist in retaining highly skilled and competent civil servants among others,” PMO said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleNigeria Destroys More Than 1 Million Expired COVID Vaccines

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions