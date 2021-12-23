GAP faction that backed GDC appoints Jalal Camara as new leader

0
- Advertisement -

Gambia Action Party faction that formed an alliance with the Gambia Democratic Congress in the 2021 presidential election has appointed Jalal Camara as their new leader.

The faction held a congress on Wednesday where it appointed Mr Camara as secretary general, according to a statement.

- Advertisement -

The statement signed by top chieftain Muhammed Kandoro Yaffa read: “The Gambia Action Party’s National Executive Committee Members has unanimously agreed to appoint you as the Secretary General and Party Leader of GAP until Congress. This decision came as a result of leadership vacuum in party following the dismissal of its former leader.

“The party expects distinguished members in your calibre to lead the party for the betterment of the Gambia as a nation and her citizens. Equally, we expect responsible, dedication, determination and influential leadership from you in conformity with the constitution of the party and modus operandi. This appointment becomes effective after an acceptance letter is addressed to the administration.

“Your integrity, fairness, moral obligation towards the citizens of the Gambia and leadership traits triggered for this appointment. We wish you all the best in your new terrain and congratulations.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleJoint Islamic Solidarity: Gambia Calls on International Community to Address Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions