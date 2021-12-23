GAP faction that backed GDC appoints Jalal Camara as new leader

- Advertisement -

Gambia Action Party faction that formed an alliance with the Gambia Democratic Congress in the 2021 presidential election has appointed Jalal Camara as their new leader.

The faction held a congress on Wednesday where it appointed Mr Camara as secretary general, according to a statement.

- Advertisement -

The statement signed by top chieftain Muhammed Kandoro Yaffa read: “The Gambia Action Party’s National Executive Committee Members has unanimously agreed to appoint you as the Secretary General and Party Leader of GAP until Congress. This decision came as a result of leadership vacuum in party following the dismissal of its former leader.

“The party expects distinguished members in your calibre to lead the party for the betterment of the Gambia as a nation and her citizens. Equally, we expect responsible, dedication, determination and influential leadership from you in conformity with the constitution of the party and modus operandi. This appointment becomes effective after an acceptance letter is addressed to the administration.

“Your integrity, fairness, moral obligation towards the citizens of the Gambia and leadership traits triggered for this appointment. We wish you all the best in your new terrain and congratulations.”

- Advertisement -