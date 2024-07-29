Monday, July 29, 2024

Jobarteh Calls for NA to Summon Barrow for Disciplinary Action or Impeachment Over Darboe Comments

By Mama A. Touray

Following President Adama Barrow’s remarks during the inauguration of the National People’s Party’s (NPP) political bureau in Brikama, where he swore to remain in power until the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) leader, Ousainou Darboe, died and is buried, human rights activist Madi Jobarteh has urged the National Assembly to convene and hold the president accountable or impeach him for his unconstitutional comments.

In a Facebook post, the human rights activist stated: “I stand with Ousainou Darboe against the indecent, dangerous, undemocratic & unconstitutional insult against him by Pres. Barrow. I demand the National Assembly summon the President to discipline or impeach him for such unconstitutional remarks”.

During the opening of the political bureau, Barrow said that he had signed a contract not to step down until he confirmed the death of opposition leader Ousainou Darboe.

Jobarteh, in a Facebook post, asks: “Where is the ‘Death Contract for Ousainou Darboe’ signed by Pres. Adama Barrow? With whom & where & when was this Death Contract signed? Citizens have a right to see the Death Contract according to the right to Access to Information.”

He stated that while the country should be supporting the Olympians, “We have a President who distracts the nation with insults as he violates the Constitution just to further divide and destabilize the country with death threats to political opponents! That’s disrespectful.”

