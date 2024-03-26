Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Jah Says Agriculture is the Only Solution to End Food Shortages, Unemployment, Unveils Farming Plans in The Gambia

238
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Gambian business tycoon Hamidou Jah, the owner of Jah Oil Company Limited, has stated that investing in agriculture is the only solution to ongoing food shortages and unemployment in the country.

- Advertisement -

He unveiled plans for investing massively in modernizing agriculture across the country.

“The world is facing global challenges due to climate change, and the only way we can address food shortages is through going back to the farm,” he told journalists at his office in Brikama.

He said the population is growing rapidly while farming is declining.

Jah stressed that many places where rice cultivation used to take place are now occupied by people.

- Advertisement -

“India is the largest rice producer, but today, if you want to have enough rice, the government must intervene.

The rice cultivated in India is for business purposes, not for domestic consumption.

Each year, they cultivate eight million tons of rice, and all that rice is exported to different countries,” he narrated.

He told journalists that his vision is to have a farm in every part of the country to cultivate rice and other crops.

- Advertisement -

According to him, investing in farming will help the country feed itself and export to generate income.

“Even the unemployment we are all talking about can only be addressed through modern farming where young people will be employed.

The government cannot employ everyone, and if we take agriculture seriously, every Gambian will be employed, and we will not need to seek employees from outside,” he added.

The seasoned business tycoon revealed that he had previously toured many countries trying to explore means to import more basic food commodities to help fellow citizens acquire them at a more sustainable price, but the world is facing a similar problem.

He stressed that the lands in India are similar to those in The Gambia, and if we invest in farming, we can achieve what India is doing.

“If people work hard, I’m not saying rice won’t be imported into the country, but it will be reduced drastically, and the price will also reduce,” he reiterated.

He noted that rice is the main consumable food in The Gambia.

Previous article
Tax collector faults revenue collection device for entering incorrect figures
Next article
BAC acting value property manager denies allegations of revenue suppression

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions