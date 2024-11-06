Jah Oil Reacts to Claims of Selling Underweight Cement Bags

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The Jah Oil Company, through General Manager Momodou Hydara, has dismissed accusations of providing underweight cement bags made by the Cement Importers and Traders Association in mid-October, labelling them as untrue and unfounded, while also accusing the association of damaging Jah Oil’s reputation.

According to Mr. Hydara’s remarks, this action aims to undermine the integrity of their hardworking foundations.

“This is a smear campaign against Jah Oil Cement, employing a range of fabrications aimed at discrediting our verified adherence to weight specifications and operational accuracy,” he stated.

He characterized Jah Oil as a compliant company that follows industrial standards.

“These insinuations are completely lacking in factual basis and instead reveal a colluding agenda aimed at undermining a foreign syndicate emboldened by its diminishing monopolistic grip on our market,” he added.

Mr. Hydara also clarified that machinery malfunctions are an unavoidable issue that can result in underweight bags.

“This is evident as seen in various product recalls from world-class companies such as Boeing, General Motors, Toyota, VW, and many others we cannot possibly list here,” he noted.

In summary, Jah Oil has refuted the allegations and contended that the company adheres to operational protocols and industrial standards in the market.

“We prioritize the interests of the country,” Hydara stated.

He continued: “These accusations were intentionally timed to take advantage of a rare operational anomaly caused by inexplicably timed mechanical issues following the presence of this foreign association on our premises.”

“This disinformation campaign represents a malicious agenda aimed at obstructing our nation’s economic independence.

“The recent surge of defamatory content across social media platforms is a disgraceful effort to spread false information under the guise of authenticity, highlighting their desperation to undermine Gambian industry,” he emphasized.