IOM Awards Grants to 25 Young Gambian Entrepreneurs to Address Irregular Migration through Youth Economic Empowerment

By: Alieu Jallow

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment (MOTIE) and The Gambia National Youth Council (NYC), on August 16th, 2024, officially handed over grants to 25 young entrepreneurs under the empowerment component of the CinemArena project.

The CinemArena project is a “mobile cinema” initiative funded by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and implemented by IOM Italy in many Western and Northern African countries, including The Gambia. The project provides a series of outdoor events organized in rural and urban areas, with projections of films, documentaries, and testimonies. The aim is to ensure outreach and to carry out educational and information campaigns on the risks of irregular migration and its alternatives in the most remote and disadvantaged areas.

Emmanuel Murwisi, IOM The Gambia Chief of Mission, outlined how the CinemArena project aligns with IOM’s strategic vision, as well as The Gambia Government’s Green Recovery-Focused National Development Plan (NDP 2023-2027) and the United Nations The Gambia Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2024-2028. The Chief of Mission elaborated on how the project will fulfill their efforts to address irregular migration, which remains a significant challenge. Mr. Murwisi also expressed his belief that the recipients will make the best use of the grants to inspire young people, create employment opportunities, and contribute to mitigating irregular migration.

“Today, we are witnessing an important occasion for many reasons, but what is really fulfilling for us and our government counterparts is addressing one of our most unfortunate issues – irregular migration, which is costing the country many of its young people – through youth economic empowerment. We are certain that you will all use these grants to boost your businesses, inspire your fellow young people, create employment opportunities, and contribute to addressing irregular migration,” he added.

On his part, Basiru Secka, Principal Labour Economist, MOTIE, underscored the significance of the project, noting that it will help address the plight of young people and the challenges hindering their development. “This round of the CinemArena project is very unique, as it not only raises awareness of the dangers of irregular migration but also seeks to address the menace through the economic empowerment of young people.”

Kaddijatou Badjie, a beneficiary, perceives the grant as more than financial assistance and expressed gratitude to IOM for their confidence in their ability to innovate and contribute to national development through scaling up businesses and creating jobs.

“With the support, we have an opportunity to expand our businesses and make a positive impact by contributing to the socio-economic advancement of our communities. We’re particularly grateful for the focus on empowering young people and women – two important constituents of our society,” she added.

These 25 grant beneficiaries were selected out of over 450 applicants, of which thirteen (13) out of the twenty-five (25) are women-owned businesses, ranging from startups to existing initiatives. These businesses span various sectors, including agribusiness, bakery, environmental protection, food processing, handicraft, horticulture, piggery, tailoring, and waste management, using local materials while contributing to addressing climate change.

The current project, which has two main components – an informative component and an empowerment component – aims to ensure a broad dissemination of educational messages; engage and empower local communities, returning migrants, potential migrants, and diaspora through their active involvement and inclusion in capacity building and training initiatives; and actively involve media as change agents to disseminate accurate information on the risks of irregular migration and the socio-economic opportunities available.

Officials believe that supporting these youth-owned startups and existing enterprises will help address some of the drivers of irregular migration in The Gambia, including the lack of employment opportunities and low income.