Inter-Regional Ministerial Meeting on Sport Governance Begins in Bijilo

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Fatu Network will cover the Inter-Regional Ministerial Meeting today, January 21, at the SDKJ Conference Centre in Bijilo, The Gambia.

Under the theme “Enhancing Africa’s Sport Governance,” the event features key speakers, including H.E. Muhammad B. S. Jallow, Vice-President of The Gambia, and Ms. Miatta Lilly French, ECOWAS Resident Representative to The Gambia, among other dignitaries.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie, welcomed delegations from South Africa, Botswana, Madagascar, Togo, Benin, and Chad, as well as the AU Commissioner and the Director of USADA. Discussions will focus on sport governance, ethics, and its role in development. Stay tuned for updates.