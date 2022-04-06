Independent Electoral Commission To Deploy About 6,000 Polling Staff Across 1,555 Polling Stations 

By: Dawda Baldeh 

 

The chairman of the Gambia’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Alieu Momar Njie has commended the National Assembly candidates who are campaigning for votes ahead of the April 9th parliamentary election. He noted that the candidates have so far maintained a peaceful campaign throughout the country.

 

The IEC boss in a statement reiterated the institution’s commitment to ensuring there is free and transparent election. 

 

“I commend all the candidates and political parties for their sense of responsibility in ensuring the conduct of peaceful campaign rallies and meetings across the country,” the IEC chairman said. 

 

“I will assure Gambians, the electorate, political parties, candidates and all other stakeholders that the Commission is fully committed to delivering to the Gambian people free, fair and transparent elections come 9th April 2022.”

 

Mr. Njie further urged all the candidates and their supporters to maintain peace and stability throughout the electoral process whilst encouraging the polling and counting agents from each of the political parties and candidates to watch the whole process from start to finish.

Adding that the campaign so far has proved to be very inclusive and very peaceful since no incident has been reported so far.

 

According to Chairman Njie, the IEC concluded the training of all its Polling Staff numbering about 6,000 and they are ready for deployment across the 1555 Polling Stations in The Gambia. All Electoral Materials and Equipment have also been fully deployed to all regions. 

He also commended The Gambia Police Force for their service during the election process.

