Increase in Women’s Political Participation: 19% of National Assembly Candidates are women

By: Christian Conteh

For the first time in the history of The Gambia, 19% of National Assembly Candidates are women. This is a huge increase in women’s participation in the country’s national political arena.

This was revealed by Maurice Engueleguelu, Head of Project International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), Africa and West Africa Bureau.

He was speaking during the symbolic signing ceremony of the code of conduct for candidates in the Parliamentary Elections. The event was held at the Sir Dawda Jawara International Conference Centre at Bijilo.

He informed the meeting that there are 251 candidates certified to contest the National Assembly Elections with 19% of them women and one disabled. This he says means the country’s gender and democratic credentials are improving