“I’m Impressed With the Incredible Work” – Minister Kinteh Commends Njie Charakh and Women Entrepreneurs in Serrekunda

By: Dawda Baldeh

Fatou Sanyang Kinteh, Minister of Children, Women, and Social Welfare, paid a visit to Njie Charakh World Market Business Enterprises in Serrekunda on Wednesday, October 16th. During her visit, she praised the remarkable achievements of Njie and the women entrepreneurs, expressing her admiration for what she called their “incredible work.”

Minister Kinteh and Njie Charakh, the CEO of Njie Charakh World Market, engaged in an extensive discussion about creating more opportunities for women and girls. The Minister expressed her gratitude towards Njie, acknowledging the significant contributions he is making in support of government initiatives.

“I am truly impressed with the incredible work Njie and the women are doing. I can hardly believe we have such remarkable individuals like Njie,” she stated.

The Minister also described Gambian women as diligent and encouraged them to collaborate as a team. “These women are achieving great things here, and I want to motivate them to work together,” she stated.

Following her tour of the Serrekunda facility, Minister Kinteh had a direct dialogue with the women entrepreneurs, who shared their achievements and challenges. The Minister recognized the efforts of the women and Njie and promised them government support. “We will certainly collaborate with Njie and support the women economically through him,” she assured.

In a spirited mood, Njie Charakh described the Minister’s visit as an inspiration for him and the female entrepreneurs. “Having the Minister here, despite her busy schedule, is significant. I believe in hard work, and we will continue our current efforts,” he said.

Njie, a mentor to many, reaffirmed his steadfast commitment to aiding women. “I aim to create as many jobs as possible,” he remarked.

Other speakers included Amie Nyang, Fatou Bah, Oley Ndow, and Aisha Ali, all entrepreneurs producing various products and striving to succeed in the thriving entrepreneurial landscape. They collectively urged the government to support Njie in his entrepreneurial ventures, as he is investing substantial resources to assist young entrepreneurs.

“Njie requires all the support from the government because he is helping numerous women and girls,” stated Ms. Ndow.

They portrayed Njie as a patriotic citizen willing to make sacrifices to ensure the success of women and youth. “Njie does not want to see women suffer,” remarked Fatou, another entrepreneur.

Aisha Ali, a young entrepreneur and student at the University of The Gambia majoring in Biology, echoed similar sentiments regarding Njie. “Supporting Njie is supporting The Gambia,” she said.