Agro Youth Project Empowers Gambian Farmers through Training and Sustainable Solutions

By Michaella Faith Wright

The Agro Youth Project Gambia, managed by Yero Bah under the Collective Action for Sustainable Development Organization, is driving agricultural development across the West Coast Region through training programs and sustainable solutions to address challenges faced by local farmers.

The Agro Youth Project Gambia is being implemented in the West Coast Region to promote agro-entrepreneurship and sustainable farming practices. “We are conducting several activities, starting with data collection to inform our agro-entrepreneurship training program for selected trainers,” Yero Bah, the project manager, explained.

The project emphasizes the Training of Trainers model, where participants undergo five days of intensive sessions in agricultural entrepreneurship. The project also integrates UNLEASH Hack Gambia, a global initiative aimed at identifying local agricultural challenges and developing solutions. As part of the project, team members visit farmers and agriculturalists to understand their struggles and explore ways to resolve them.

One of the primary challenges identified during these visits is water scarcity, which continues to hinder crop production. “After assessing these challenges, we returned to conduct further workshops to align with our partners in Germany,” said Bah. The project not only focuses on technical agricultural practices but also introduces business strategies to help farmers see agriculture as a viable commercial enterprise.

Another milestone of the Agro Youth Project is the successful training of 15 agricultural trainers, conducted in collaboration with German partners through both online and in-person sessions. Additionally, 16 women entrepreneurs from the West Coast Region participated in intensive workshops designed to empower them and promote gender inclusion in the agricultural sector.

“Through these initiatives, we hope to shift perceptions about agriculture in The Gambia and provide solutions for a better future where the country can produce its own food,” Bah emphasized. He also highlighted the importance of patience and knowledge in agriculture, stressing that sustainable farming requires time and dedication.

The project aims to build capacity across agricultural institutions in The Gambia, encouraging collaboration to overcome challenges such as resource management, commercial agriculture skills, and sustainable farming practices.

“We want to create a better Gambia — one that can meet its food needs independently and empower farmers through knowledge and entrepreneurship,” said Bah, manager of Agro Youth Project Gambia