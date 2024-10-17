Macky Sall’s Return to Senegal Deemed “Dangerous”

- Advertisement -

Macky Sall’s return to Senegal has been deemed “dangerous” as he prepares to participate in the early legislative elections on November 17.

The former Senegalese President aims to prevent an all-powerful majority from steering the country towards the Sonko-led party, PASTEF. Although he has been confirmed as the head of the Takku Wallu coalition, reports indicate he may remain in Morocco for his campaign.

Fadilou Kaïta, the general director of the Caisse Dépôts et Consignations (a public financial institution), has claimed that Sall’s return could lead to potential prosecution for high treason. Kaïta has accused Sall of economic crimes, including falsifying economic data and mismanaging the country’s natural resources, actions that have reportedly resulted in significant harm to Senegal.