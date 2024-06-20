IGP Touray Seeks to Transform the Police Force Professionally

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The Inspector General of the Gambia Police Force, Seedy Muktar Touray, stated that his main objective is to transform the Police force into one of the best in the sub-region in terms of professionalism, responsiveness, and respect for human rights.

- Advertisement -

“Our main objective is to make the GPF one of the best police forces in the sub-region in terms of professionalism, responsiveness, and respect for human rights,” IGP Touray said.

IGP Touray made these remarks during the handing-over ceremony of uniforms and accessories donated by the Turkish National Police to the Gambia Police Force at the Police Intervention Unit headquarters in Kanifing on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

The donated items, worth over 13 million dalasis, will significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Gambia Police Force. IGP Touray noted that the uniforms would be issued to an elite unit of the Gambia Police Force with special operations mandates such as hostage rescue, counter-terrorism activities, VVIP protection, and so forth.

He also highlighted the long-standing partnership between the Gambia Police Force and the Turkish National Police, dating back to the First Republic.

- Advertisement -

“Turkish technical support to the security services of The Gambia started with the Tactical Support Group (TSG), which evolved into the Gendarmerie until its amalgamation with the Gambia Police Force in 1993. Turkish technical support to the Gambia Police Force continues to this day. Our friends have been loyal partners in capacity building for police officers,” he stated.

In a related development, the Inspector General unveiled plans for constructing a state-of-the-art police academy to train personnel of law enforcement agencies under the purview of the Ministry of Interior. He noted that the construction of this academy would require significant resources but expressed gratitude for the Turkish pledge to support the project.

In conclusion, the Police Chief expressed gratitude to the Turkish government for their support.

“I want to personally thank the Ambassador for facilitating this package for the GPF. Capacity building for officers is central to the reforms we are carrying out at the GPF, and we are grateful to our Turkish and international partners for supporting us in this regard.”

- Advertisement -

On his part, H.E. Ambassador Turker Oba expressed the Turkish government’s commitment to continue supporting the Gambia Police Force.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Abraham Mendy, emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening the partnership between The Gambia and Turkey.

The donated items include complete sets of tactical uniforms, boots, and summer shoes.