If you want honour, accept the ‘title of former president’ — Pres. Barrow tells Yahya Jammeh

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, has said Yahya Jammeh — president of The Gambia from 1994 to 2016 — should accept the title of ‘Former President’ to receive honour and respect, similar to Sir Dawda K. Jawara.

Barrow speaking during his “Meet-the-People’s Tour” in Somita, Foni, as the tour entered the West Coast Region.

He urged the people of Foni to unite and support his government, noting that former President Yahya Jammeh would be respected and honoured if he accepted his title as a former president.

“What happened is that you had a president here for 22 years. He is a Foninka. He is from here and the whole Gambia followed him. But before he became president, someone was there, President Jawara.

“President Jawara became a former president, and he died in honour. What we want [is for] President Jammeh too [to] accept that his title is a former president. If he accepts that he is a former president, the loads on his head will go down [and] he will be honoured and respected,” he told the audience in Somita.

He explained that when his term as the president expires, he will accept the title of the former president, just like Dawda Jawara.

According to him, he is in office to work and for every Gambian, and he will continue to do that. He commended the National Assembly Member of Foni Berefet for showing willingness and recognized the good work of the government in her constituency.