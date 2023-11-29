Thursday, November 30, 2023

If you want honour, accept the ‘title of former president’ — Pres. Barrow tells Yahya Jammeh

820
Former Gambian President and Founder of the APRC Party, Yahya Jammeh
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, has said Yahya Jammeh — president of The Gambia from 1994 to 2016 — should accept the title of ‘Former President’ to receive honour and respect, similar to Sir Dawda K. Jawara.

- Advertisement -

Barrow speaking during his “Meet-the-People’s Tour” in Somita, Foni, as the tour entered the West Coast Region.

He urged the people of Foni to unite and support his government, noting that former President Yahya Jammeh would be respected and honoured if he accepted his title as a former president.

“What happened is that you had a president here for 22 years. He is a Foninka. He is from here and the whole Gambia followed him. But before he became president, someone was there, President Jawara.

“President Jawara became a former president, and he died in honour. What we want [is for] President Jammeh too [to] accept that his title is a former president. If he accepts that he is a former president, the loads on his head will go down [and] he will be honoured and respected,” he told the audience in Somita.

- Advertisement -

He explained that when his term as the president expires, he will accept the title of the former president, just like Dawda Jawara.

According to him, he is in office to work and for every Gambian, and he will continue to do that. He commended the National Assembly Member of Foni Berefet for showing willingness and recognized the good work of the government in her constituency.

Previous article
GID Faces Challenge to Curb Irregular Migration
Next article
‘I will work for The Gambia until my last breath’ — Pres. Barrow vows ’till death do us part’ to The Gambia

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions